Gould Asset Management LLC CA Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 529,394 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,070,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,562,000 after acquiring an additional 116,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,367,000 after acquiring an additional 432,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,187,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,403,000 after acquiring an additional 264,235 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 783,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

