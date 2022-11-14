Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $10.86 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $398.66 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

