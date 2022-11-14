Gould Asset Management LLC CA Lowers Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 155,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

IAU opened at $33.50 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

