Gould Asset Management LLC CA Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $524.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $524.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.05. The company has a market cap of $490.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.00 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

