Gould Asset Management LLC CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.