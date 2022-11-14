Governance OHM Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $761,307.93 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for $2,450.39 or 0.14570944 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002677 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00586086 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30540544 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
