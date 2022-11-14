Governance OHM Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for approximately $2,427.55 or 0.14228448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $3.11 million worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002599 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00589343 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,225.43 or 0.30697922 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000087 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.