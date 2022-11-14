Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the October 15th total of 297,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Grom Social Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Grom Social Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Grom Social Enterprises from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Grom Social Enterprises Price Performance

GROM stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. Grom Social Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities.

