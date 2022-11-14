Growth Interface Management LLC Sells 660,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Growth Interface Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,000 shares during the period. Confluent comprises 17.7% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC owned 0.27% of Confluent worth $17,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,212 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,398,000 after acquiring an additional 794,836 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,210,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ CFLT traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,092. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.26.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
