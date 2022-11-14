Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 52,307 shares.The stock last traded at $172.13 and had previously closed at $172.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.24 and its 200 day moving average is $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $3.3121 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 877,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 77,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,778,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,126,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

