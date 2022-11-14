GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the October 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,566 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.38% of GSE Systems worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSE Systems stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,011. GSE Systems has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 8.86%.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

See Also

