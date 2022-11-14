Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCAAF remained flat at $18.55 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 646. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

