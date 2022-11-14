H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HNNMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 85 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 131,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,647. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.25. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

