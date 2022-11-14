Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.11). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

