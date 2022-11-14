Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Position Increased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 602,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,961 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $26,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,515. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

