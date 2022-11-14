Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €190.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €190.00 ($190.00) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($171.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($184.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($185.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($190.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €133.70 ($133.70) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.6 %

FRA:HNR1 traded up €1.10 ($1.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €173.70 ($173.70). The stock had a trading volume of 174,279 shares. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($94.75) and a one year high of €116.37 ($116.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €158.47 and a 200 day moving average of €147.63.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

