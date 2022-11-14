Hardwoods Distribution (HDI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE: HDI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2022 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$31.00.

11/10/2022 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$38.00 to C$41.50.

11/10/2022 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$49.00.

11/9/2022 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$53.00.

11/7/2022 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$37.00.

10/11/2022 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$55.00 to C$38.00.

10/7/2022 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$59.00 to C$37.00.

Shares of TSE:HDI traded down C$0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting C$26.70. 16,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a 52-week low of C$22.66 and a 52-week high of C$49.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.20. The company has a market cap of C$623.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$893.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$816.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

