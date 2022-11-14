Hardwoods Distribution (HDI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE: HDI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/11/2022 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$31.00.
- 11/10/2022 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$38.00 to C$41.50.
- 11/10/2022 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$49.00.
- 11/9/2022 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$53.00.
- 11/7/2022 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2022 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$37.00.
- 10/11/2022 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$55.00 to C$38.00.
- 10/7/2022 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$59.00 to C$37.00.
Hardwoods Distribution Price Performance
Shares of TSE:HDI traded down C$0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting C$26.70. 16,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a 52-week low of C$22.66 and a 52-week high of C$49.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.20. The company has a market cap of C$623.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96.
Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$893.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$816.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.
Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Featured Stories
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.