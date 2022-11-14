Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) PT Lowered to C$31.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HDIUF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Hardwoods Distribution Stock Down 3.2 %
OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.
Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.