Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) PT Lowered to C$31.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HDIUF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.