Head-To-Head Analysis: IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

IGM Biosciences has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IGM Biosciences and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IGM Biosciences N/A N/A -$165.16 million ($5.68) -4.47 Bristol-Myers Squibb $46.39 billion 3.48 $6.99 billion $3.07 24.74

Analyst Ratings

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than IGM Biosciences. IGM Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IGM Biosciences and Bristol-Myers Squibb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGM Biosciences 0 3 7 0 2.70 Bristol-Myers Squibb 1 5 6 0 2.42

IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $40.36, indicating a potential upside of 59.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus target price of $79.08, indicating a potential upside of 4.10%. Given IGM Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IGM Biosciences is more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Profitability

This table compares IGM Biosciences and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGM Biosciences N/A -76.03% -52.21% Bristol-Myers Squibb 14.29% 50.30% 16.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of IGM Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.0% of IGM Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats IGM Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). It is also developing IGM-8444, an IgM antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid cancers; and IGM-7354, an anti-PD-L1 IgM antibody for the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies; IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; and IGM-2537, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD123 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genzyme Corporation to generate, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibodies. The company was formerly known as Palingen, Inc. and changed its name to IGM Biosciences, Inc. in 2010. IGM Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis. It also provides Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Abraxane, a protein-bound chemotherapy product; Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia; and Empliciti for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In addition, the company offers Zeposia to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; Breyanzi, a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Inrebic, an oral kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis; and Onureg for the treatment of adult patients with AML. It sells products to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.