Head to Head Analysis: Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) vs. New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Par Pacific and New Concept Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $4.71 billion 0.30 -$81.30 million $4.80 4.90 New Concept Energy $100,000.00 60.56 $70,000.00 $0.03 39.35

New Concept Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific 4.22% 106.74% 10.97% New Concept Energy 66.11% 2.68% 2.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Par Pacific and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Par Pacific and New Concept Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 3 2 0 2.40 New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Par Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.41%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Par Pacific beats New Concept Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 119 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas. New Concept Energy, Inc. is a former subsidiary of Arcadian Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.