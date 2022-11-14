Hedera 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.28 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Hedera has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $929.67 million and $35.28 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00079404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00062277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023656 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000260 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04360891 USD and is down -8.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $37,764,586.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.