Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 127.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HSKA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HSKA opened at $72.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $784.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 7.18. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.06.

Institutional Trading of Heska

Heska Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Heska by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Heska by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Heska by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 330,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heska by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.