Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.
  • On Monday, October 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,785 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $21,197.55.
  • On Friday, October 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12.

Shares of HIMS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,803. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

