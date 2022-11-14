Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) rose 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 47,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,107,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,716,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lynne Chou O'keefe sold 10,046 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,504 shares of company stock valued at $322,801. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 41.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 61.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

