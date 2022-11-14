Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.75

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Hino Motors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

