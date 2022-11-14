Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.13) to GBX 180 ($2.07) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.61) to GBX 100 ($1.15) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 1.3 %

HCHDF opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.