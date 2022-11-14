Hop Protocol (HOP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $138,587.57

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $138,587.57 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00584563 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.31 or 0.30448963 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

