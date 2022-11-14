Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Down 18.3% in October

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 956,100 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,402.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $385,245 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 1.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $37.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

