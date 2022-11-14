Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 1,000 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $24,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,081.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hudson Global Trading Down 22.0 %

NASDAQ HSON traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.00. 41,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,999. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $61.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global by 31.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

