Hugh E. Sawyer III Sells 2,500 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:HURN traded up $2.76 on Monday, reaching $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,513. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $2,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
