Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $115,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after acquiring an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Humana by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,486,000 after acquiring an additional 568,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $528.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $509.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Humana

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

