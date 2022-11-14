Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $70.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

