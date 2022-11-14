Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 503.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 312,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 260,448 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 115,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 62,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000.

NYSE:BGT opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

