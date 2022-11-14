Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $402,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Comcast by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 46.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 36,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.