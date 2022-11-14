Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $504,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 166.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ABB Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of ABB opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABB Company Profile
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
