Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 1.2 %

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.