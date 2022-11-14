Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETD opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

