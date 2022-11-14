Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,214,000 after buying an additional 54,014 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $16,876,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.7% during the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 184.5% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

RTX stock opened at $93.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

