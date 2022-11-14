Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,467 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $56.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

