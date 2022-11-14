Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Nasdaq by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.36.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $66.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,057. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

