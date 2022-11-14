Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 944.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $59,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Southern Copper Stock Up 7.4 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.