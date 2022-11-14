Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,010 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 13.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $4,513,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.33.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $145.94 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

