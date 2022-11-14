HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 5.5% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.30. 47,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,753,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

HUYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $542.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.66.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HUYA by 551.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

