IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.71.
IAMGOLD stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
