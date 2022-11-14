IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.71.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAMGOLD Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,825,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 762,573 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 430,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $4,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

