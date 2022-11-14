Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,200 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the October 15th total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 671.7 days.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ILKAF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.49. 160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Iluka Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.