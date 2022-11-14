Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,200 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the October 15th total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 671.7 days.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ILKAF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.49. 160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
