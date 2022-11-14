Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Inari Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NARI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $78.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.19 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,442 shares of company stock worth $11,194,948. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.