IndiGG (INDI) One Day Volume Tops $359,859.01

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $359,859.01 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

