Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,838 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 637,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,784,000 after buying an additional 140,360 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 27,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $91.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $215.97. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.02.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays decreased their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

