Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,443 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $206,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 28,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $385,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $113.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $469.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average of $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

