Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,568,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,938,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Water Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $145.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.33.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

